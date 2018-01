Have your say

Holbeach and District Civic Society hold its AGM on Thursday at The National Centre For Food Manufacturing.

Arrive at the centre at 6.30pm for a tour of the facilities, followed by a talk on the future of agri-tech by Prof Val Braybrooks MBE, dean of Holbeach Campus.

The actual meeting starts at 8pm.

New members welcome – enquiries to Nick Worth on 07866 415688.