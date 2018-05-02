Tough Mudder Runners ready for test to help Moulton family

A group of fearless friends are into their final stages of training for a obstacle course half-marathon to raise money so they can send a Moulton family on holiday.

Tough Mudder Runners, a team from Holbeach, Moulton, Moulton Seas End and Spalding, have entered the Tough Mudder Half at Belvoir Castle, near Grantham, on Saturday, May 12.

Their aim is to raise at least £1,500 so that Lily Sandell (ten), brother Harry (12) and their parents can have the holiday they had to cut short in August 2017.

At the time, Lily became ill after being diagnosed with a brain tumour and hydrocephalus (excess fluid in the brain) two years earlier, meaning in a swift return from a family holiday in France for surgery.

One of the team, Debbie Craft, of Moulton, said: “The family have been through so much but whenever you see them, they always have big smiles on their faces and never seem to let things get them down.

“We now have ten runners and we’ve had lots of support from the community, including Spalding Electrical which has agreed to sponsor our running tops.

“We’ve also received donations from Moulton Bulb Co. Ltd, The Little Village Salon in Moulton, See-Thru Cleaning Ltd, of Norfolk, Bakkavor Pizza, West Norfolk Scaffolding, Longstaffs Estate Agents in Spalding and Moulton Trust, along with family and friends who have also sponsored us.

“After the race, we’ll be heading to The Swan in Moulton where we hopefully can reveal the total raised to Lily and her family”

To sponsor the team, visit www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/toughmudderrunners

