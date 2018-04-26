Top UK student award for Moulton high-flyer Holly

An aspiring businesswoman from Moulton is recovering from the shock of her life after winning a prestigious award for students.

Holly Hetherington (20), was named TARGETjobs UK Management Undergraduate of the Year at an awards ceremony in London on Friday, less than two years after leaving Spalding High School with A-levels in English literature, history and PE.

The ex-Deputy Head Girl, now coming to the end of her second year of four studying business management at St Andrews University, was chosen from ten finalists after a demanding selection process which included assessment tests and interviews.

Holly said: “I think I’m still in shock because, attending the finals and even the assessment centre, I was so inspired by the incredible talent of the other candidates.

“I feel so incredibly lucky and honoured to be chosen and I genuinely enjoyed the whole competition, having made some great contacts and, most of all, friends.”

During her time at Spalding High School, Holly organised a collection for children at Peterborough City Hospital in December 2015 which raised £400 to buy toys.

I feel so incredibly lucky and honoured to be chosen and I genuinely enjoyed the whole competition, having made some great contacts and, most of all, friends Holly Hetherington, of Moulton and the University of St Andrews

Holly also represented her school in show jumping and dressage was a member of Spalding Hockey Club, reaching the semi-finals of the National Under-18 Girls Plate in 2014.

She said: “I would encourage everyone to look into the Undergraduate of the Year awards and I plan on mentioning the process when I go to speak with sixth formers at Spalding High School next month because I want them not to be afraid of aiming high and believing in themselves.”

Holly’s prize as UK Management Undergraduate of the Year, a competition she entered to “gain experience of the graduate recruitment process”, included a ten-week summer internship with award sponsor Enterprise Rent-A-Car.

She will see all aspects of the business, from customer service and marketing to finance and sales, as well as gain valuable networking opportunities, meet directors and senior management and spend a week at one of the company’s sites in the USA.

Holly said: “It’s easy to believe that everyone is better than you, but hard work does pay off.”

Home economics in season of giving at Spalding High School

High spirits in Amazon and Jungle

High-flying students of Spalding High School get super A-Level success