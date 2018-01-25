Ton-up driver is one of thousands flouting 30mph limits in Sutton St James

Have your say

A ton-up driver racing through Chapelgate just before school leaving time was among thousands flouting 30mph limits in Sutton St James.

Parish council chairman Bill Harrison revealed the 100mph motorist was clocked at 2.50pm on September 29.

Coun Gary Richardson said: “That’s got to be a low-flying Tornado, hasn’t it?”

For the first time, Coun Harrison has unveiled statistics from speed indicator devices (SIDs) which prove the true extent of the menace – now the council is calling on Lincolnshire Road Safety Partnership and the police to step in with enforcement.

In the same spell when the ton-up driver was clocked, some 17,057 were travelling at 35mph on Chapelgate, 6,708 at 40mph, 2,221 at 45mph, 661 at 50mph, 45 at 60mph, 20 at 65mph, four at 70mph and one at 75mph.

Some 71 drivers were driving at double the 30mph speed limit or faster and the picture is just as alarming on Jarvis Gate, Broadgate and Fishergate.

Coun Chris Griggs said: “When you get over 40-45mph, that’s dangerous.”

But Coun Jennifer Garbutt said: “40mph will kill a child who steps out.”

Coun Griggs said authorities can’t argue with evidence and it’s no good them saying “we are not going to do anything until someone gets killed”.

