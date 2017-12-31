Time gets short to apply for area cash

Have your say

Community and voluntary groups in Bourne and the Deepings have just two weeks left to apply for up to £10,000 worth of funding.

The next deadline for applications to the South Kesteven Community Fund, which covers one-off costs of between £200 and £5,000 for community events and projects, is Monday, January 15.

South Kesteven District Council oversees the fund with help from Lincolnshire Community and Voluntary Service (LCVS) whose staff can offer guidance and support on the application process.

The fund was launched in 2016 for good causes across South Kesteven to benefit from the £300,000 grants scheme that offers financial assistance to projects that benefit the district.

Examples include new outdoor and leisure facilities, improvements to community buildings, new events and organisations that support communities.

For more details and an application form, visit www.lincolnshirecvs.org.uk