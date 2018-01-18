Three-year driving ban for Billingborough brickie

A second drink-driving offence in three years has seen a Billingborough man banned from driving for three years.

Michael Lee Pullam (33), of Low Street, was also fined £450 and ordered to pay £85 costs and £45 victim surcharge.

Pullam, a self-employed bricklayer, had been out for evening with a friend on December 22.

He had arranged to stay over at the friend’s house and had no intention of driving that night.

However, the court heard that he woke up and believed it was three hours later than it actually was, which was not enough time for the alcohol to have passed through his system.

Pullam said he felt a little bit groggy, but put it down to it being early in the morning.

He was stopped by police in Hamilton Close, Bourne, after he had driven down the road with one brake light permanently on.

He was breathalysed, then taken to Grantham police station, where he produced a reading of 69mcg of alcochol in 100 ml of breath - the legal limit is 35mcg.

Pullem told the court he is the only wage earner in his house, as his mother is suffering from mouth cancer and his father has given up work to be her carer - plus his has four children to support.

He accepted the offer of undertaking a rehabilitation course.