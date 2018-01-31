Three weeks of work planned for Spalding’s Winsover Road

Three weeks of resurfacing works have been planned for Winsover Road in Spalding later this month.

The improvements works, to enhance safety along the road, are due to start on Monday, February 19.

The total programme of works is expected to last until Saturday, March 10, subject to reasonable weather conditions.

As part of the improvements:

• Work will be carried out at Carrington Road to the level crossing from 7am to 6pm, including weekends. Temporary traffic signals will be in place for most of the work, with the exception of two short periods of night-time closures from 6pm to 6am when the final surface is laid.

• The area east of the level crossing up to the junction of Station Road and Swan Street will be resurfaced over seven evenings, including weekends, from 6pm to 6am, starting on Thursday, March 1. The road will be opened as usual outside of working hours.

The signed diversion routes for the closure will be west out of Spalding on Bourne Road and A151 to Bourne, south from Bourne on the A15, the A1175/A16 east, to the Springfields roundabout then take the A151 west along West Elloe Avenue through Spalding back to Winsover Road and vice versa.

Throughout the work, Lincolnshire County Council is asking motorists to find alternative parking arrangements while the contactor requires the area for working and laying the materials.

Coun Richard Davies, executive member for highways, said: “As part of these improvements, we will be resurfacing parts of Winsover Road to replace road material that is nearing the end of its serviceable life.

“Due to the nature of the works, there will inevitably be some temporary disruptions, however we’ll be doing everything we can to minimise disruption.

“For example, planning a majority of the works to take place during the daytime under temporary traffic lights and arranging for any necessary road closures to take place overnight.

“We ask for your continued patience while these works are carried out. Not only will the road’s life be extended, but these improvements will also ensure smoother journeys and increased safety for all road users.”