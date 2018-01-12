Three men and a youth deny travelling to Gedney farm for hare coursing

Three men and a youth from southern England will be facing a trial on hare coursing charges in Boston in March.

Aaron Patrick Smith (24), of New Causeway, Reigate, together with a 17-year-old youth who cannot be named for legal reasons, face joint allegations of hunting a wild mammal with dogs and daytime trespassing on land in pursuit of game on December 13 at Clarkshill Farm, Gedney.

They both denied the charges when they appeared at Boston Magistrates Court.

Magistrates heard that two other men, who had been delayed on their way to court, Alfred Chambers, (39), of Moseley Close, Hersham, Walton on Thames and Leonard Doe (36), of Bishops Grove, Hampton, Richmond on Thames, faced similar allegations and would also plead not guilty.

The cases against all four were adjourned for a plea and directions hearing on February 15 and trial on March 16 at Boston. They were all granted unconditional bail.