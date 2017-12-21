Three charged with drink-driving are named by police

Police are continuing to name those arrested on suspicion of drink- or drug-driving over the festive period.

On Tuesday (December 19), Deanna Shaw (24), of Church Street, Northborough, was arrested in South Street, Bourne. She was charged with driving a motor vehicle when above the alcohol limit and will appear before Boston Magistrates on January 17.

On the same day, Andrew Harding (54), of Copperleaf Close, Northampton was arrested for drink-driving in Deeping St Nicholas and will appear before Boston Magistrates on January 17.

On Saturday, December 16, 38-year-old Simon Born, of Springbank Drive, Bourne, was arrested for drink-driving in Bourne and will appear at Boston Magistrates on January 10.