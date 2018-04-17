There’s no sign of it because of the shrubbery

Baffled pensioners are scratching their heads because South Holland District Council can’t find a street sign ... despite being told where it’s “hidden”.

Bernie and Maureen Morley live in Orchard Close, Pinchbeck, and say the Rose Lane sign is opposite their road end, in the same spot where it’s always been.

Bernie on the lookout for the street sign. SG140418-107TW

But a bush needs cutting back so anyone passing through can see it.

Bizarrely, the very fact that the bush is there means the district council hasn’t found the sign or trimmed back the offending greenery to make it visible to passers-by.

Bernie and Maureen say they first contacted the parish council around nine months ago and believe clerk Barbara Camps has emailed the district council at least three times.

Bernie said: “They have come down and said ‘there’s nothing there’.

“I can’t believe that the (district) council are so stupid and blokes come out and they can’t see the sign. “You have only got to move a twig and you can see the sign. It doesn’t take a lot of finding.”

The couple can see the funny side of the story but, all the same, they would like the sign restored to public view.

Bernie told us: “I would like you to write a little headline ‘gone but not forgotten’.

“If you were a stranger to the area, and you were coming in from Cherry Holt Lane, you would not know you were on Rose Lane.”

Maureen said: “The council workmen keep going back and saying we are imagining it (the sign) but we have taken a photograph of it.”

Bernie and Maureen moved to their current home just over 14 years ago.

He spent his working life as a manager for London Transport, now known as Transport for London, and was based in the London Underground signalling centre at Earl’s Court.

South Holland District Council was asked to comment but we did not receive a statement in time for our deadline.

• What do you think? Email your letter to our editor: jeremy.ransome@iliffepublishing.co.uk

From our website ...

Spalding Grammar School students engineers of their own success

The sisters are doing it for themselves in Long Sutton

Majority of children get their first choice of primary school