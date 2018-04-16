The sisters are doing it for themselves in Long Sutton

A new women’s networking group has held its first meeting in Long Sutton and is keen to welcome more new members.

Long Sutton BizMums is open to any women who run their own business – whether they are mums or not – and meets once a month at the town’s Busy Bean Play Café, in Market Place.

Part of the national BizMums social enterprise, its networking events aim to provide a comfortable, relaxed atmosphere where self-employed women can share what they do and make new connections.

Life coach Claire Fletcher, who hosts the Long Sutton group, says the idea is to bring like-minded women together to support, inspire and motivate each other, meet new people while sharing in social enterprise.

She said: “We had eight people attend the first meeting, which was great and we would love for more to come and join us.

“We understand that it is all too easy for mums and other self-employed women to feel isolated running their own business.

“BizMums is a supportive community made up of people who inspire and motivate each other. Here they can meet other women and have the opportunity to learn and grow their businesses in a friendly environment.

“The group is open to any women with their own business, who would like to meet others in business to network, support each other and share their skills and tips. It’s also a great way of making new friends.”

Membership of the BizMums network also provides ongoing training opportunities and business guidance, with each monthly meeting featuring a theme presented by a guest speaker.

BizMums was founded in 2012, by mum Michelle Childs who had been struggling to find a similar group she could attend and take her young children to.

New members and first time guests can attend meetings free. For returning guests it is £6, payable upon registration.

• For more information visit www.bizmums.biz or search @bizmumslongsutton on Facebook.