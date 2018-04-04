THE MOULTONS PARISH COUNCIL: Council wants say on plan for Gardman site

The Moultons Parish Council is keen to have its say on the future use of the site of a former garden products supplier in Moulton.

Planning permission to demolish offices and warehouses once used by Gardman Ltd in High Street was granted by South Holland District Council two weeks ago after the firm relocated to Peterborough.

London-based developer Diana Properties Ltd applied for permission to demolish the site as “there is no longer any use for the buildings and they are falling into disrepair”, according to its application form.

A spokesman for Diana Properties told the Spalding Guardian last month that there were no plans for “future rebuilding on the land” once demolition work starts later this month.

But Moulton Village ward councillor Abigail Walters said: “There’s a valuable role for parish councils to play in liasing with the district council on things to do with neighbourhood planning.

“The National Planning Policy Framework (guidelines for development laid down by the Government) does say that planning authorities should work with parish councils on the future use of available sites.

“Whilst a Neighbourhood Plan would be an awful lot of work for the parish council to take forward, there are little things that can be done about being more interactive for Moulton in advance of any planning applications.

“We’re the ones who are going to live with whatever is built on the Gardman site and I just think it would be better to get a pre-application consultation in at an early stage.”

• An interest in starting up a new youth group for Moulton has received support from parish councillors.

Members representing the Moulton Village ward were sent an email about the idea and asking for information on the steps necessary to recruit volunteers.

Coun Nigel Henderson said: “A lady is interested in starting a youth group for the area and I replied that it would be very nice.

“But she needs to find out the costs of renting a room and decide how many people from Moulton and the other villages it’ll cater for.”

• Moulton Seas End War Memorial is set for a minor makeover in time for the commemorations to mark the end of World War I in November.

Parish councillors are to invite a contractor to repaint and re-engrave the War Memorial in Seas End Road after it was revealed that it had been granted grade II-listed status.

• The winner of the Moultons Good Citizen of the Year is set to be named at Moulton Village Hall on Tuesday night.

Villagers were invited to nominate anyone from Moulton, Moulton Chapel, Moulton Seas End and Moulton Marsh who does community and charitable work, either within or outside of the parish.

• A single allotment plot is available for anyone who lives in Moulton, Moulton Chapel, Moulton Marsh and Moulton Seas End.

There are also vacancies on the parish council in each of its three wards, Moulton, Moulton Chapel and Moulton Seas End.

Anyone interested should email clerk.moulton@gmail.com