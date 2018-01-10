The EMG Motor group acquires Marriotts Mazda

Marriotts Mazda – the Boston family-owned dealership spanning four generations and serving the Mazda brand for 43 consecutive years – nhas been acquired by EMG Motor Group.

The Bury St Edmunds-based dealer group already operates a Mazda dealership in Cambridge and is delighted to add the Marriotts Boston business to its growing portfolio.

EMG is looking to develop and enhance this established and highly respected business and has retained all the current staff alongside re-appointing former managing director Richard Marriott to the role of operations dealer principal.

“It is very much business as usual with the added advantage of being part of the larger EMG group which gives the business additional scale and access to over 1,000 used cars currently in group stock,” said Richard.

“We kickstart 2018 with our Blue Cross Sale event which offers significant savings on both our own used stock and access to group stock which encompasses 11 sites throughout Lincolnshire and East Anglia.”

The event is running until January 31.

As an additional introductory offer during the Blue Cross event the dealership is also offering an additional £500 finance deposit contribution on any new Mazda ordered and delivered during the January period.