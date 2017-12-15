The audience said - it’s a cracker!

Holbeach St Marks School nativity play

There was a full house at Holbeach St Marks Primary School to watch their sparkling Christmas production on Monday.

All the pupils were involved in the performance of ‘It’s A Cracker’ which saw the youngsters singing and acting for the appreciative audience of around 80 mostly parents and family.

The children have been in rehearsals for four to five weeks and, after a final dress rehearsal, performed their one-night-only play in the village hall.

On Wednesday, parents were invited to attend the school’s Christmas Service at the village church, then the following day, each class held a homework presentation, so parents could see their children’s work presented to them.

Thursday was Christmas Jumper and Christmas dinner day. Each pupil was asked to donate 50p to wear their festive pullies, which was donated to Save the Children.

