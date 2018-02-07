Thank-you buffet for volunteers in Holbeach

Volunteers in Holbeach are being rewarded for their efforts towards the town.

Holbeach’s South Holland District Councillors Tracey Carter, Nick Worth and Francis Biggadike are arranging a buffet and get together on Sunday, April 29 to thank them. And the three are covering the cost of the event out of their own money.

Tracey said: “We all benefit from the amazing work they do, be it from staffing the food bank to running a charity shop, arranging and maintaining the floral displays that brighten the town, to the people who run many of the youth services such as the scouts and air cadets and youth clubs.

“Every one of us is touched by something kind that someone has done for the town.”

Francis added: “We have compiled a long list of people that we are going to be inviting. If you have someone particular in mind that has really made a positive difference to your time in Holbeach please do let us know so we can ensure that an invite gets sent to them.”

And Nick said: “Often these wonderful people are so busy and don’t get much chance to relax and we hope this at least goes some way to show our huge appreciation.”

If anyone does have someone that they particularly want to ensure gets an invite please contact Tracey on tcarter@sholland.gov.uk or 07719189528.