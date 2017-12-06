Tattershall Lakes – an amazing holiday destination right on our doorsteps

Six years ago, I was lucky enough to be offered a press visit to Tattershall Lakes Country Park with my wife and three children – and we had a thoroughly nice time.

We spent a really pleasant three days there but, having been to Center Parcs a few months earlier, this did not feel quite so special.

Our lovely TriBeCa

So it was a huge coincidence that, having taken the family to Center Parcs again this year, Tattershall Lakes invited me back to review their facilities again.

But this time it came on the back of a huge refurbishment and, wow, what a difference. The Lakes have gone from a place where I may consider another quiet break to somewhere I would recommend to anyone.

Whether you want a quiet stay, enjoying fantastic food, amazing accomodation and each other’s company, or an action-packed adventure full of daring pursuits, this place – just 30 miles from Spalding – could be for you.

As you can see from the pictures on the right, Alfie (15), Joanna (12), Tilly (12) and I enjoyed hoverboarding, laser tag and landzorbing during our three-night stay. We also had visits to the pool, with my wife Josi joining us on cycle journeys.

My girls in the TriBeCa

The food was tasty and well priced too, with breakfast, lunch and dinner available, or you can self cater. We had half-board vouchers, a great idea that can stop you from over-spending your budget. And, after your evening meal, there is great entertainment for all ages.

Also available in the ‘My Active’ programme is snorkelling, aquajets, archery, body zorbing, balanceability, waterwalkerz, cheerleading and raft-building.

A bit late in the season for us this time, but when we visit the park again we will definitely take on the UK’s biggest inflatable Aquaglide aqua park, which includes a floating assault course, a trampoline, a human catapult, a cyclone, Kaos, (a big pillow that blasts people into the air) and the UK’s only volleyball court on water.

The park complements the other water sports available at Tattershall Lakes, which include cable wakeboarding, kayaking, paddleboarding, waterskiing and jetskiing.

My happy girls certainly enjoyed their stay at Tattershall Lakes

For younger children than mine there’s Pirate Play, the Superhero Academy and many other activities, including making your own lava lamps and mad scientist workshops.

All of the indoor activities take place inside the park’s new £4million entertainment centre, which also includes a swimming pool, hot tub, gym, sauna and spa. The swimming pool can be hired out by families after 6pm every day.

There are also fishing lakes, a nine-hole golf course and a revamped adventure golf course. Cycle hire is also available.

New for summer 2017 is an indoor swimming pool inflatable course.

Boutique-style caravan inspired by New York

There’s a wide-range of accommodation available at Tattershall Lakes, from glamping tents in the Canvas Village to stunning lakeside lodges.

However, the newest

accommodation option, and the one we stayed in, is the brand-new TriBeCa Village.

The TriBeCa is a groundbreaking ‘boutique-style’ caravan which takes its inspiration from the loft-house apartment in the New York neighbourhood of the same name.

The TriBeCa has a central, light-filled, airy living space with the adults’ and children’s bedrooms either side. The open-plan kitchen and living area has an apartment feel: with timber-effect walls; a 55-inch screen; American-style fridge/freezer; and panoramic bifold doors.

The adults’ bedroom has boutique hotel features, such as a flatscreen TV, sumptuous bedding, and a stand-alone bath-tub, as well as a separate ensuite.

The children’s bedroom has bunk-beds complete with dens underneath, screens and power points for charging their tech, and astro-turf-inspired flooring.

The timber-effect walls and huge windows create a jungle feel and the astro-turf-inspired flooring carries on the theme of bringing the outside in.

The TriBeCa also has its own deck, for watching the world go by on, glass in hand, mind switched off, and some come with a private hot tub.

Jeremy Ransome