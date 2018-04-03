Talk inspires fundraising for lifesaving equipment in Quadring

Quadring villagers needing lifesaving treatment in the event of cardiac arrest and other heart conditions now have it after an inspiring community effort.

Members of Quadring Women’s Institute (WI) and supporters of Quadring Cowley and Brown’s Primary School joined forced with the whole village to raise enough money to provide two defibrillators in case of emergency.

The fundraising effort started after a talk by LIVES First Responders’ Nicola O’Connor and Trevor Wain, of Gosberton and Spalding respectively, during a Quadring WI meeting in July 2017.

Lynn Garrud, of Quadring WI, said: “We were so inspired by the talk that everyone who was there all said ‘Let’s do something’.

“So we decided to hold a quiz night in November 2017 which became a village-wide event, with an amazing response and support from both the Quadring community and beyond.

“The evening was a huge success, which over 100 hundred people of all ages attended, and everyone had a great time.

“Due to the generosity of everyone involved, over £2,000 was raised which enabled the purchase of one defibrillator now sited at St Margaret’s Hall.”

Part of the quiz night funds helped to pay for a second defibrillator at the school, with the balance met by the school’s parents and teachers association (PTA).

Lynn said: “The WI was only established in May 2017 and this is the first time we’ve been able to lead a community project.

“It just goes to show what can be achieved with a bit of effort by a caring community.”

In total, more than £2,300 was raised and donated by individuals, businesses and community groups to fund the two defibrillators now in Quadring.

Alex Martin, PTA treasurer, said: “The children of Quadring Cowley and Brown’s Primary School took part in a sponsored walk last October, organised by the Friends of the school/PTA.

“As a whole school, the event raised the required funds, along with the generous contribution from Quadring WI, to purchase a defibrillator.

“Friends Of Quadring School /pta run events mainly for the children and families including fundraising events to help towards the cost of trips, resources and equipment for all the pupils, as well as to enhance the great learning experience the staff already provide.

“The irony of the defibrillator is that it’s probably the one piece of equipment we have purchased that we hope nobody will ever need to make use of.

“But as a mum with children at the school, which adjoins Little Stars Pre-school, just knowing that it’s there is an extra comfort.

“I think it was essential for the school to have a machine fitted, given how far we are from the one at the village hall.

“Nevertheless, having two defibrillators for the community of Quadring is great.”

Writing for the Quadring Cowley and Brown’s Primary School weekly news update, head teacher James Kelwick said: “We were lucky enough to receive funding from Quadring WI as a result of an initiative to install a defibrillator at the village hall.

“Not only was enough money raised to install one in the middle of the village but also at school, with the school’s parents and teachers association working with the WI at our end.

“Having a defibrillator could make a lifesaving difference to any one of us and everyone is able to use it in an emergency to save the life of a family member or friend.

“Whilst we hope never to use it, at least the defibrillator is there for the school and community.”

