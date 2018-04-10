Take this painless test in Spalding that has already saved lives ...

Sparing ten minutes from your day on Saturday, April 14 could save your life as health professionals join forces with South Holland Rotary Club to offer free blood pressure checks.

High blood pressure is the biggest risk factor for a potentially fatal or disabling stroke.

But anyone with high blood pressure will be completely unaware of the fact because there are no symptoms.

Rotarian Steve Colby said: “The Rotary Club of South Holland have co-ordinated this day for the last few years and would like to thank the many local busy health professionals who give up their own time to help on the day.

“As a result, each year, several people have been advised to see their doctor, sometimes urgently and as a result we are certain that lives have been saved. Come along it will cost nothing. It is important to know your blood pressure.

“Blood pressures will be taken by health professionals who can give advice if there is anything significant learned from the very simple and painless test.”

Saturday’s blood pressure checks will be conducted from 10am-3pm at The South Holland Centre.

The “Know Your Blood Pressure campaign” is run by The Stroke Association in partnership with Rotary International in Great Britain and Ireland.

The association says around 40 per cent of strokes could be prevented if people regularly had their blood pressure checked and took steps to prevent high blood pressure. This could save the NHS in excess of £20,000 per stroke and significantly reduce the devastation caused by the condition.

• If you would like to know more about the work of South Holland Rotary Club, would like to help or enquire about joining, you can contact secretary Ian Smee on 01775 714722.

