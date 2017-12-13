Suttons Medical Group doctor tees off for retirement

Golf and cricket loving GP Chris Booth is making more time for his favourite sports now he’s retired from The Suttons Medical Group.

Dr (55) Booth joined the practice at Long Sutton in 1990, when there were 11,000 patients across the two surgeries in Long Sutton and Sutton Bridge.

Patients numbers have grown to 16,000 and Dr Booth says the practice now offers more services in better surgery buildings.

He said: “Between the surgeries, we used to have six consultation rooms and now we have 20 and they are much bigger and, obviously, more modern.”

Dr Booth has been senior partner for the last four years.

Born in Garstang, Lancashire, he trained to become a doctor in Manchester, graduating in 1985, and held a number of hospital house doctor posts before completing his year-long training to become a GP.

He said: “My family were all medical, not necessarily doctors, a mixture of vets, doctors and dentists – it was like the family tradition.”

Dr Booth says seeing the same patients over so many years means you not only get to know people but they become your friends.

He said: “It was quite emotional really, the last month, seeing people for the last time. It was amazing how everybody was so very nice and sad to see me go.”

Staff at the Suttons Medical Group, former staff and patients presented Dr Booth with a silver-bottomed glass tankard, as well as a selection of wine, port and Champagne. There was a celebration cake topped with a ball – half cricket, half golf.

Dr Booth is chairman of Long Sutton Cricket, and still plays, and cricket and golf form a big part of his retirement plans, along with extensive travel with his wife, Tracy. The couple have sons James (25), is an acrobat with Cirque du Soleil, and Edward (21), who is a plumber.

