Sutton St Edmund man jailed for not repaying profits of Wisbech market crimes

A man who sold counterfeit goods at a Wisbech market more than 10 years ago has been jailed for another eight months after failing to repay his ill-gotten gains.

Barrie Wilton, 65, of Guanockgate Road, Sutton St Edmund, was sentenced to nine months in prison in 2007 for counterfeit offences, following a Cambridgeshire County Council investigation.

Three years later, he was told to repay almost £30,000 by a court order issued under the Proceeds of Crime Act.

But, having only repaid around half of what was due, Wilton was sentenced to a total of 261 days in jail during an enforcement hearing held at Folkestone magistrates court on Friday.

The hearing was held following a joint investigation by the Eastern Region Special Operations Unit (ERSOU) and the county council.

Nick Bentley, Financial Investigation Manager for ERSOU’s Asset Confiscation Enforcement team, said: “When a defendant has a confiscation order made against them, the judge will attach a default period of imprisonment to be served if they fail to pay.

“Wilton had got away without repaying his ill-gotten gains for several years, so it is only right that the custodial sentence was activated.”

Peter Gell, Head of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough Trading Standards, said: “Wilton was first investigated by us back in 2006 when he was caught selling counterfeit goods at a Sunday market in Wisbech. We’ve worked hard with the ERSOU Asset Confiscation Enforcement team to bring Wilton back to court following his failure to comply with the confiscation order.”