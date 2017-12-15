Sutton Bridge to raise parish precept by three per cent

Sutton Bridge Parish Council decided to raise its precept – its share of council tax – by three per cent on a knife-edge 5-4 vote.

Councillors Simon and Michael Booth argued the charge should stay as it is, with Michael Booth saying the parish cash reserves are healthy while “things are getting very tight out there for people”.

But Coun Chris Brewis asked for “a modest” three per cent rise because the council will be paying additional sums for things like grass cutting and the burial ground.

While the precept is going up three per cent for 2018/19, it went down for the current year.

Clerk Robert Smith says new charge equates to a 1.6 per cent increase on the 2016/17 precept.

It will raise an additional £1,805 on the sum collected for this financial year.

The anticipated increase for someone living in a Band D property is around £1.50 a year or 3p a week, but most people live in Band A or B properties, which will reduce the bill.

Council tax payers won’t know their final bills until South Holland District Council, Lincolnshire County Council and the police set their charges next year.

In other Sutton Bridge Parish council news:

Plea for residents to report crime

District and parish councillor Michael Booth is urging residents to report all crimes because it could give the county force more cash.

He said the number of crimes is taken into account in the funding formula when the Government awards cash to police forces, and Lincolnshire could get more money to fight crime if every single crime was reported.

He said: “It’s these crime reports that gets the money to the police.”

PCSO Fylippa Bennett said: “People are saying there’s lots of things (crime) going on in Sutton Bridge but they are not reporting it.

“People are saying we are not doing anything about it but we can’t if we don’t know about it.”

Let’s stamp out ‘filthy’ habit

Sutton Bridge continues to be plagued by fly-tipping with reports of more than 30 tyres dumped in one spot while other rubbish was tipped on West Bank.

Coun Michael Booth urged residents to report incidents, noting down vehicle numbers.

He said: “We have got to do what we can to stamp out this filthy, terrible habit.”

New village ‘mag’ is on the way

The parish council gave £582 towards the setting up of The Bridge Magazine, a monthly publication due to launch in 2018. Council chairman John Grimwood said residents will pay £5 a year to collect it or £12 to have it delivered.

Christmas lights a big hit in village

Bridge Road is lit-up by elegant, floral blue and white lights. Council chairman John Grimwood said: “They look wonderful. A lot of people have said how good it is and how it makes the village look full of the Christmas spirit.”

Bucket of human poo sparks upset

A bucket of human poo abandoned near a Sutton Bridge in Bloom flower trough on East Bank caused upset, councillors heard.

Council chairman John Grimwood said the incident should be reported to police on 101.

Princes Street to close in new year

Councillors had early warning of a planned two-day closure of Princes Street in the new year.

The final dates aren’t known but it will happen between January 8-12.

• Parish clerk Robert Smith said BT will repair and clean the vandalised phone box on East Bank “as soon as possible”.

From www.spaldingtoday.co.uk

