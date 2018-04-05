Sutton Bridge: Parish council bids to end park dog poo menace

Councillors are trying to end the twin menace of dogs off leads and dog poo in Memorial Park on Bridge Road.

Byelaws that came into force in 1954 specifically prohibit anyone taking “any beast of draught or burden, or any cattle, sheep goats or pigs” into the park.

But clerk Robert Smith says most current complaints concern dogs not being kept on a lead and dog mess not being picked up and disposed of properly. The parish council is looking to update the park’s rules and has sought advice from the district council dog warden.

Coun Terry York said there’s also a problem at St Matthew’s Church with dog owners letting pets off the lead.

He said: “One of the particular dogs is renowned for being aggressive an aggressive animal. It’s part ‘Staff’. People have tried to stop it and it’s turned on them.”

Mr Smith told him: “If there’s a particular problem, it would better reported to the dog warden.”

Coun Chris Brewis said dogs off the lead in the churchyard could be a problem for residents of Churchgate.

Last month’s parish council meeting heard fence panels had come down at the back of three homes, leaving elderly residents looking out at graves, but the district council had so far refused to do repairs.

Coun Brewis told Tuesday’s meeting that the panels have not been replaced.

