Sutton Bridge loses snowdrops from public walk

Snowdrops have been dug up and removed from a public area in Sutton Bridge.
Parish council chairman John Grimwood said between one and two square metres of the flowering bulbs were taken from Arnie Broughton Walk.
He said: “It wasn’t somebody who went down there on the off-chance, it looks as though they used a spade.”
