Sutton Bridge fundraising couple put on another great retro disco

Sutton Bridge fundraisers Paul and Toni West put on another of their ‘Mental as Anything’ retro discos, this time for Macmillan Cancer Support.

As usual the disco, at the Sutton Bridge Constitutional Club, was sold out and raised £600.

Donna Phillips , who had asked Paul to put on his latest fundraiser and losing a family member to cancer earlier in the year, said: “I am so grateful to Paul for all his hard work as this particular charity is very important to me.

“Paul is always helped and supported by his lovely wife Toni, myself and my husband Mark Musgrove are his ‘roadies’, transporting his huge collection of fragile retro equipment and accessories. We were also supported by friends Engela, Margaret and Shaun.”