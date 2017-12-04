Sutton Bridge afternoon tea was a jolly affair

Afternoon tea with some Christmas sparkle was enjoyed by around 40 guests of the Jellys and Jollys Community Association in Sutton Bridge.

The association was formed earlier this year with the idea of putting events on for young and old alike.

The association’s title hints at its twin aims with Jellys standing for treats for young people while Jollys describes the events for older people, including outings.

Thursday’s afternoon tea at the Curlew Centre was the first big event for older people, who enjoyed a selection of festive and familiar songs from entertainer Jayne Darling as well as some delicious eats and treats, such as sandwiches, sausage rolls, scones and cakes.

Association chairman Anne Scarlett said: “It was a really enjoyable afternoon.

“Everybody really enjoyed it and as they were leaving they were saying ‘when is the next one?’.”

Jellys and Jollys is also running the annual Christmas toy appeal in Sutton Bridge, appealing for members of the public to donate gifts at the Curlew Centre or The Anchor Inn, both in Bridge Road.

Toys are donated for children aged two to 16 years, with recipients nominated confidentially by first name, age and address.

