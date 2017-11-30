Sunday special train to Lincoln Market

Have your say

A special Sunday train service is being run from Spalding to Lincoln Christmas Market.

Two trains will run to Lincoln on December 10 - calling at Spalding station at 9.31am and 10.31am and arriving in Lincoln at 10.32am and 11.32am respectively.

There will be two return trains - leaving Lincoln at 2.45pm and 4pm, arriving back at Spalding at 3.41pm and 4.56pm respectively.

All trains have three cars and start and finish at Peterborough, calling at Spalding, Sleaford, Ruskington and Metheringham en route.

Provision of the service has been organised by the Spalding and Peterborough Transport Forum.