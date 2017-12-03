Students receive Duke Awards

Have your say

Students from Spalding High and Grammar schools and the University Academy Holbeach have been presented with their Duke of Edinburgh awards.

The awards were presented by Peter Kite MBE at a presentation held at the High School.

Thanks went to Spalding Inner Wheel Club, Spalding Lions, the Rotary Club of South Holland, Spalding East Townswomen’s Guild and the Spalding High School PTA for their generous donations.

AWARD RECIPIENTS

Gold awards went toSpalding Grammar students Oliver Rees, Thomas Smith and Calvin Wilson. From the High School, golds went to Eva Boor, Hannah Lawrence, Joe Neale and Katie Ridlington. University Academy gold went to Nicole Hayes and Christina Hillie. From the Spalding Open Award Group, golds went to Olivia Gresswell and Molly Johnson.

Grammar bronzes went to: Jack Blayney, Max Bland, Samuel Burden, Scott Chaplain, Rory Clarke, Ryan Cook, Nathan Culley, Ethan Drew, Callum Jarvis, Cameron Duncan-Johal, Alexander Leverage, Thomas McManamon, Cookson, Charlie Moughton, Finley Murdoch, Dominic Nalivaiko, Benjamin Rees, Joseph Rickerby, Joshua Ripley, Jack Roffe, Frank Thompson, Laith Timms-Samour and Patrick Walsh.

From the High School, bronzes went to: Kate Ball, Ellie Blackbourn, Libbi Burchnall, Ella Butler, Trish Chlipala, Ellie Davies, Sam Davis, Sanju Eravanan, Kiera Ford, Lara Galley, Sasha Gaunt, Samantha Haines, Sian Hedges, Arpa Jahan, Fizzah Jivraj, Megan Jupp, Sakinah Kanwar, Ellie Keeble, Eesha Khurram, Holly Klatt, Hannah Lane, Ffion Lewis, Brooke Lindsay, Milly Mason, Cordelia Maxwell, Ellie McCarthy, Niamh Mulley, Jade North, Chloe Pearson, Elly Simpson, Sai Sivakumar, Charlotte Southwell, Chloe Spinks, Bethany Stockdale, Annie Taylor, Molly Thomas, Avnee Uglow, Courtney Verrells, Erika Webb, Alice Wickham, Grace Wood and Emily Wright.

UAH bronzes were earnt by Lucy Baker, Samuel Baragwanath, Harry Bolton, Libby Coaten, James Cudlipp, Sam Elms, Mary Futter, Harvey Harrison, Lewis King, Jadie-Lee Lambert, Jack Moore, Louise Nichols, Rebecca Platt, Kerry-Ann Portass, Saffron Rodger, Thomas Sewell, Sophia Tibbs, Jack Verey, Hannah von Haartman, Edward Wenman, Samual Wheeler, Ben Whiting and Eden Willmott.