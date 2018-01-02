Storm Eleanor to sweep into South Holland tonight

Storm Eleanor is set to batter South Holland, with strong winds forecast overnight and tomorrow.

The BBC is predicting winds of between 40mph and 50mph in South Holland between 1am and 3pm tomorrow (Wednesday January 3), while the Met Office has issued a yellow warning of wind for 24 hours from 6pm today (Tuesday January 2) and reports: “Storm Eleanor to bring very strong winds late on Tuesday, continuing overnight and on Wednesday.

“Public transport may be disrupted or canceled and some bridges are likely to be closed. Power cuts and disruption to other services (mobile phones for example) may also occur, while injuries from flying debris are possible.

“A very squally feature bringing a short spell of intense rainfall and very strong gusts to some inland localities. Wednesday daytime sees a very blustery day, with squally gusts accompanying showers in many areas. Inland gusts exceeding 60mph are possible.”

A Yellow weather warning means severe weather is possible over the next few days and that you should plan ahead, thinking about possible travel delays, or the disruption of your day-to-day activities.