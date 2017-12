Have your say

Crowland Community Hub is looking for new volunteers to help run the library, craft centre and cinema in 2018.

The hub has been open since Halloween, October 2015, but changes will take place as Crowland Cares will be moving its weekly sessions to new premises.

The official opening of Crowland Community Hub on Halloween day, October 2015. Photo by Tim Wilson. SG311015-138TW.

Anyone interested in volunteering can email CrowlandHub@outlook.com