Stage was set for performing arts day at UAH

Have your say

Students at University Academy Holbeach (UAH) had a visit from a theatre professional as part of a performing arts career development day.

Creative and performing arts director Simon Hollingworth was on hand at the end of term to reveal tricks of the trade and pass on his knowledge to sixth formers and year eight and nine students.

He has 20 years’ experience in the business, including 11 years as director of Lincoln Drill Hall and Chair of Zest Theatre, a national touring theatre company.

Head of Music at UAH, Samantha Graper, said: “The visit was funded by Transported (community arts programme) and he helped the sixth formers to write an imaginary bid to put on a panto in hospices.

“He also spoke to the year eight and nine pupils about careers in performing arts and what routes they could take.

“They did a similar thing to the sixth formers and came up with a suggestion for a Christmas event.

“Simon was really good with the kids.”

The event was on the same day as the academy’s Christmas Jumper Day for Save the Children.

SEE ALSO:

Pupils don their Christmas jumpers at UAH

Spalding art project pays big dividends for health