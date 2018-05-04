Special night for Spalding’s air cadets

Have your say

New air cadets were sworn in and others given awards at a special evening in Spalding.

Fourteen new cadets were enrolled into 1406 (Spalding) Squadron of the Air Training Corps.

CWO Bertalaso

They all made their cadet promise, received their bibles, and their 3822s booklets.

Plt Off Fowler (RAFAC) and David Wait took the opportunity to talk about the previous year and what is planned for the rest of 2018.

The cadet NCOs then took the stage to talk about the achievements from 2017, what the cadets have done, and what they are looking to achieve in 2018. Then Warrant Officer Poulton (RAF) presented the awards to the following cadets:

Best New Recruit: Cadet Lord;

Best Female Sports Cadet: Corporal Haigh;

Best Male Sports Cadet: Sergeant McGeown;

Fundraising Award: Flight Sergeant Bertolaso;

Service in the Community: Sergeant Wait;

Cadets, Cadet of the Year: Cadet Hampson;

NCOs, Cadet of the Year: Corporal Hope;

Outstanding Effort & Performance: Cadet Heal;

Most Improved NCO: Corporal Genovese;

Top Shot of the Year: Corporal Lindsay;

OC Choice: Corporal Lindsay;

Certificates of Merit: Cadet Murray, Cadet Green, Cadet Embleton;

Certificates of Distinguished Merit: Sergeant Chew, Flight Sergeant Holliday;

Flight Sergeant Bertolaso was then called up to present the Staff Appreciations:

Certificates of Appreciation: Civilian Instructor Hilton, Civilian Instructor Dormer, Pilot Officer Fowler (RAFAC).

Then OC Bedfordshire and Cambridgeshire Wing, Wing Commander Kelly (RAFAC) was invited to present the final award:

Outstanding Achievement: FS Bertolaso.

Then FS Bertolaso was asked to stay at the front and the Wing Commander promoted him to Cadet Warrant Officer.

The evening ended with an inspiring speech delivered by Warrant Officer Poulton (RAF).

Pilot Officer Fowler (RAFAC) said: “The annual awards night is a great opportunity to bring together the squadron and parents to celebrate what has been achieved in the past year.

“It’s also a great time to look forward as to where we are going and what we are going to achieve.”

* MOre pictures in this Thursday’s Spalding Guardian.