Special letters at book shop treat

Have your say

Pupils from Ayscoughfee Hall School had a double ‘listening’ Christmas treat last week.

They received replies to their letters sent to Santa and enjoyed a festive storytelling session at Bookmark, in The Crescent, Spalding.

After some carol singing by the younger pupils, storyteller Lucy Gill entertained Reception and Year 1 pupils, reading Winnie and Wilbur Meet Santa and other festive stories.

The previous week, the children had written their letters to Santa and posted them in Bookmark’s special Christmas postbox.

And they were thrilled when every pupil received their very own personalised reply direct from the North Pole from the jolly man in red.

The lucky pupils then enjoyed a drink and a biscuit provided by Bookmark.

“They were so well behaved,” said Reception teacher Emily Patman. “And we were very lucky that the children were all on Santa’s ‘nice’ list. He didn’t mention about the adults though!”

• More photographs in Tuesday’s Lincolnshire Free Press.