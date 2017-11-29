Special award for ‘amazing’ fundraiser Darcy

Long Sutton schoolgirl Darcy Foulsham-Perkins has received a special award after raising £405 for charity.

Darcy took part in a sponsored danceathon at Holbeach earlier this year after deciding she wanted to raise funds for the Facial Palsy UK charity – a condition which she has had since birth.

The seven-year-old was then delighted to hear she’d won its Young Fundraiser award and was presented with a trophy at a special prize giving ceremony in Berkshire at the weekend.

Facial palsy refers to a weakness of the facial muscles, resulting from damage to the facial nerve and can cause paralysis to the affected part of the face.

There are different degrees of the condition, which can affect the movement of the eyes and, or mouth, as well as other areas and it is thought to affect around 100,000 people in the UK.

Darcy’s mum Jodie said the whole family is thrilled with the recognition she has received for her fundraising, and added: “This is a charity close to our hearts. Darcy has had facial palsy since she was born.

“She can have an operation perhaps when she’s between nine and 14 years old to correct hers, but at the moment, she’s amazing.

“She really doesn’t let it bother her and just gets on with things.

“We’re all so proud of what she has achieved – she just wants other people to be aware of the condition, which is why she started fundraising.”

Spurred on by her recent success, Darcy is now keen to raise more funds for Facial Palsy UK, which as well as raising awareness about the condition, also funds research into causes and treatments and supports people and their families who are living with it.

With the help of her family she is hosting a charity bingo event at Sutton St James Village Hall during Facial Palsy Awareness Week on Sunday, March 4, next year.

• Anyone who would like to donate a raffle or bingo prize can contact Jodie by emailing her at jodiefoul@outlook.com

• For more information about Facial Palsy visit www.facialpalsy.org.uk