Spalding Young Farmers ball raised £3,000

The theme for Spalding Young Farmers’ annual fundraising ball at Whaplode Manor this year was was ‘Luck O’ the Irish’ .

The evening was attended by 190 people and began with a carvery and dessert, followed by speeches, a raffle, an auction and then live entertainment from ‘The Kickstarts’.

The club thank the following for their sponsorship: Rooke’s Pet Products, Doubledays, Cutts Transport, Revesby Estates, Beth Barkway Photography, Gracie’s Paws and Hooves, Garfords, Chandlers, A Downing Agricultural Engineers, Jack Buck Farms, Diamond Embroidery, Lincoln by Design, Taylors, Irelands Farm Machinery, Moore Thompson, NFU, Brown & Co, Holbeach Marsh Training Group, Produce Packaging and Haddingotn Agricultural Services. Everyone had a fantastic evening and £3,000 was raised, which will be split between the club and the League of Friends Holbeach & East Elloe Hospital Trust.

Spalding YFC would like to thank all those who sponsored the event, Whaplode Manor, all who donated a raffle prize and all the guests.