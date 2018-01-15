Spalding United issue lifetime ban warning after racism claim

Spalding United Football Club has warned supporters that anyone caught racially abusing players, match officials or spectators will face a lifetime ban.

The warning from club chairman Andy Gay came after claims that a footballer from West Midlands club Romulus was racially abused by a spectator during their game at Spalding United on Saturday.

Allegedly, something was shouted from the stand and I went across myself to ask everybody to calm down Spalding United Football Club chairman Andy Gay

Lincolnshire Free Press football reporter Ryan Plant, who was at the game, said that a black player for Romulus who went to ground had something shouted at him from the stand.

When the player was eventually yellow-carded for a suspected “dive”, a spectator shouted something at him again which led to an outcry amongst the Romulus supporters at the match.

A steward was eventually called to the stand to keep an eye on the situation and a meeting was held between Spalding, Romulus and match officials about the incident.

After the match, a Twitter message from former Romulus assistant manager Neil Tooth said: “Racism in football lives on (at) Spalding United.

“One idiot only but fair play though to the home supporters who were also disgusted by what was said twice”.

Mr Gay said: “Allegedly, something was shouted from the stand and I went across myself to ask everybody to calm down.

“The people in the Romulus dugout heard it and they commented on it to the match officials.

“We all had a meeting at full time, but nobody could apportion the blame and no further action will be taken.

“However, if anybody has information as to who the culprit was then they should get in touch with me and if I find any proof as to who it was, they will be banned from Spalding United games for life.”