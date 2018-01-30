Spalding United finds young fans in Goa

Spalding United Football Club has some new fans to cheer them on from afar after the donation of eight sets of kit.

Youngsters in the Indian region of Goa are now playing football in the same shirts and shorts once worn by some of Spalding’s junior players, thanks to the kindness of club chairman Andy Gay.

While his daughter Charlene Gay (29), of Pinchbeck, was on holiday in Goa, she found some new owners for the old kit that had previously been stored at the club’s home of Sir Halley Stewart Playing Field in Spalding.

Charlene said: “My boyfriend has been to Goa on two occasions, including a trip two years ago when I went with him.

“There’s a community football pitch where youngsters play football and other people have tried to give them shirts to wear in the past.

“My dad found some old junior kits in the clubhouse, brought them home and asked if we could take them to Goa with us on our holiday two weeks ago.

“Altogether, we took eight sets of shirts and shorts with us to give to the children and they were really happy with them.

“Dad was really pleased too because he does a lot for charity and as my sister is going to Africa soon, he’s hoping to find some more old football kits for her to take and give away.”

Andy said: “My daughter and her boyfriend know wht hardship is out there in Goa, having both been there before.

“So they thought ‘what a nice gesture it would be to take some of our old junior kits that are no longer required and give them to the kids in Goa.”

