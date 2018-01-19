Spalding theatre group needs actress with ‘a good Russian accent’ for role

Spalding-based St Nicolas Players are on the lookout for an actress to play Irina, ‘a strong, confident and dynamic character’ for their upcoming production.

The actress will also need to ‘have a good Russian accent’ to play the character for the Lynn Brittney play, called Old Actors Never Die - They Simply Lose the Plot,

St Nicolas Players will perform their next production Old Actors Never Die - They Simply Lose the Plot, in March.

Director Jules Jones said: “The actress taking this role needs to be strong, confident and able to play a very dominant and dynamic character, have a good Russian accent and feel confident portraying the sexual side to Irina.

“She also speaks a few lines of French. Coaching for the accent can be arranged.”

The comic play, which will be performed at the South Holland Centre in Spalding this March, is set in The Mount Home for Retired Theatricals - more like a country house hotel than a home for the elderly.

The manageress positively encourages residents to carry on working as long as they can.

So when Walter Neville (small part veteran of 212 films) arrives, he is overjoyed to find some of his best friends in residence.

All is well until the serial womaniser husband of three of the residents (Mrs Sullivan 1, 2 and 3) goes missing - apparently on the run from Russian gangsters.

The ladies decide that “He who pays the bills” must be rescued - but how to go about it?

What follows is a truly daft journey into the world of eccentric luvvies that Jules says “provides some of the best comic roles for senior actors you are ever likely to come across!”

“St Nicolas Players decided to perform the play after reading it for fun in the group early 2017,” she added.

“It is a perfect play for groups with actors of, ah, a certain age.

“Many amateur actors, like their professional counterparts, can find the really good parts dry up just when they have more time to give to them.

“With this in mind I felt that this would be a good opportunity to encourage members who had drifted into off-stage roles back onto the stage.”

The cast features local actors Bev Moore, Mandie Collier, Arline Evenden, Mike Barron, Jed Laxton, Nigel Hancocks, Nick Fletcher and Steph Genovese.

New member Linda Smith plays Marcia.

If you are interested in playing Irina, and can join the cast for Monday and Tuesday evening rehearsals, call the St Nicolas Players on: 07722 305005.

