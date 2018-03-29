Spalding support group for mums stages Teddy bears’ picnic at Ayscoughfee

A Spalding support group for mums is about to have its first big outdoor event, a Teddy bears’ picnic at Ayscoughfee Gardens.

Emily’s Support Group for Mums was set up on Facebook by Emily Faulkner, who became a mum at 19 and found it quite a lonely experience – despite the love and support from her partner Dean Taylor and her own mum, Cathy Faulkner.

Emily, now aged 22, said: “Because I was such a young mum, I lost friends who were wanting to go out partying and do other things.

“I was at home with my baby and I didn’t really know anybody.

“I hadn’t the confidence to go out and meet other mums.”

All that changed when Emily discovered the children’s centre and started attending singing and dancing classes with her baby, Sophia, now aged two-and-a-half.

Emily said: “I made lots of new friends through the children’s centre and I am still friends with them.”

Having had that boost to her confidence, Emily decided to go one step further by setting up her own network so other mums don’t feel so alone.

Her Facebook support group has so far had 136 likes and 141 follows, and Emily hopes to see more mums join.

“I just want for them not to feel lonely and to know that there’s other mums out there,” said Emily.

Mums who aren’t part of the group can join the Teddy bear’s picnic at midday on April 18 simply by liking Emily’s Support Group for Mums or clicking on the ‘Send Message’ tab.

Mums are asked to take their own food and blankets to the picnic, to cater for themselves and their little ones.

• Meanwhile Spalding mum and hypnobirthing teacher Keira Williamson is continuing her community film project to make the point that it “takes a village to bring up baby” yet, for many mums these days, the village has been replaced by four walls and a mobile phone.

On Thursday there was a gathering of mums, dads, birth workers, midwives and grandparents at Springfields Retail Outlet.

Keira said: “The children all meet up, we go for a walk in the gardens, jump in puddles and adults can connect, find support and form friendships.

“This is part of my doula preparation course – doula being somebody who supports a family emotionally and practically during pregnancy, birth and beyond.”

