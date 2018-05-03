Spalding school hosts farm animals on its field

A taste of the countryside came to a Spalding primary school when the mobile Ark Farm visited children at St Paul’s.

Pupils met a menagerie of farm residents, including goats, sheep, chickens, a donkey and the farm dog.

Head teacher Kira Nicholls said many class topics this term are based on animals so Ark Farm was invited to set up on the school field so children could have hands-on experiences with its residents.

Miss Nicholls said: “Learning is at its most poignant when children have first-hand experiences and it is these sorts of memories that stay with pupils and allow them to make links with other areas of learning. They use visual and oral literacy as well as mathematical and scientific thinking too.”

Deputy head and class teacher Jason Dickinson said: “All the children got the chance to take part and handle the animals. Even those who were worried about it to begin with soon gained bonds with a select few – a real challenge for some.

“They even learnt that you should not feed ducks bread unless it is toasted as it isn’t good for them.”

Bedfordshire-based Ark Farm does not supply the food industry and specialises in providing educational experiences for children and adults.

