Spalding’s Park Road due to reopen after gas leak repair

Spalding’s Park Road is expected to reopen in the middle of next week following repairs to a leaking gas main.

Cadent Gas, formerly known as National Grid Gas Distribution, closed the road at its junction with Pinchbeck Road on Monday.

Cadent spokesperson Sara Wilcox said today: “Cadent engineers are working to fix a gas leak on a medium pressure gas main in Park Road.

“The gas leak has been located but we need a specially-made fitting to complete the repair. This is being made and is due to arrive on Monday.

“We expect to get the repair completed and the road closure lifted by the middle of next week.

“We are sorry for any disruption caused but for safety reasons it is important that we repair this leak.”