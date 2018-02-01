‘Spalding’s historic drinking fountain won’t stay in storage’ – council chairman

The historic drinking fountain removed from Ayscoughfee Gardens to make way for a planned World War II Memorial will not remain in storage.

South Holland District Council chairman Coun Rodney Grocock, who also chairs the charity spearheading the memorial project, made the pledge after residents aired concerns about its fate.

Coun Grocock said: “I believe that the council will wait for the memorial to be built first then identify a date to talk about the relocating of the fountain.”

He says John Charlesworth, from Spalding Civic Society, has researched the fountain, presenting him with information and photographs.

Coun Grocock said: “I intend to keep this safe and talk about it in full council when it (the debate) has been scheduled.”

He’s not aware of a date for the decision but says: “Rest assured I will make sure that the fountain is not left in storage.”

The drinking fountain was put up in the town centre in 1874 as a memorial to Mary Ann Johnson and to honour her role in bringing clean mains drinking water to large numbers of Spalding people.

In 1954 the fountain was moved from Hall Place to the Peace Garden in Ayscoughfee.

The Peace Garden site was chosen for the WWII Memorial in agreement with Ayscoughfee Hall, the council, and Heritage England.

