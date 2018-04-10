Spalding’s big quiz night ... tickets available now

Have your say

Calling all quizzers because the Rotary Club of Spalding and Welland is getting set for one of its big charity events of the year.

Tickets are available now for the club’s popular quiz night at St Norbert’s Church Hall, in St Thomas’s Road, Spalding, on Thursday, May 17.

Doors open at 6.30pm for a 7pm start.

Teams up to a maximum of six people are invited to do battle for a prize.

The £7.50 ticket price includes a baked potato with a choice of toppings and there will be a licensed bar.

Tickets can be bought from J F Inkley in The Cresent, Spalding.

All proceeds from the night will go to Rotary charities.

Last year more than £400 was raised as teams enjoyed a great night out.

