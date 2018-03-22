Spalding Rotary celebrates after successful Two Lips Charity Ball

The Rotary Club of Spalding and Welland is celebrating its sixth successful Two Lips Charity Ball with more than £5,000 raised for charities.

The final total isn’t known but Marie Curie and Sue Ryder are sure of a big boost – as are causes supported by the club.

More than 200 guests at Springfields Events Centre enjoyed a three-course carvery meal prepared by John Norman and his team. A big highlight was dancing to the music of the Bee Gees thanks to the multiple award-winning tribute band, Stayin’ Alive UK.

Rotarian Peter Atkinson said: “It was the best ball yet and everyone said how much they enjoyed it.

“Stayin’ Alive were excellent, they were very professional and everyone enjoyed their music.”

The club is extremely grateful to who everyone who supported the event, including those who helped on the night and to the generous businesses and individuals who donated some amazing items to the auction and raffle.

The auction raised nearly £2,000 and lots included a three-course Sunday carvery lunch for 10 people in a private room at The Woodlands Hotel, Spalding, and a meal for 10 at Spalding’s Indus Indian Restaurant.

