Spalding Punchbowl couple hope op will end Steph’s agony

An end could be in sight to a Spalding grandma’s months of agony with the promise of an operation to remove a controversial surgical mesh implant.

Steph Williams (61), from the Punchbowl pub, will have an exploratory operation at London’s University College Hospital on January 24 before a date is fixed for a final op in February that could give back her life.

Steph and husband Pete (63) are continuing their campaign to have mesh implant ops axed and will host a public information meeting fronted by journalist Kath Sansom, who founded the group Sling the Mesh, starting at noon at the pub on Saturday, January 20.

Steph expected to have a hysterectomy in June but an hour before surgery she learned the procedure was being switched to a Laparoscopic Sacrohysteropexy, which sees the uterus supported by an artificial mesh implant.

But the op left the once active Steph in constant agony, unable even to carry two cups of tea at a time, and feeling “like I have got barbed wire in my stomach”.

Only after the operation did the Williams learn that other mesh implant patients had been left in terrible pain, with some in wheelchairs or walking with sticks.

The Williams are overjoyed a mesh removal and hysterectomy operation is in sight because Steph’s pain increases with every day.

Steph said: “I am really excited, there’s light at the end of the tunnel. I have had a horrible year. My life’s been on hold for a year and getting worse, and worse and worse.”

Pete said: “I want my wife back, I want the person that Steph was back.”

He says people struggle to understand how much pain Steph is in and some customers still grab her hand to jive, because that’s the person she was, but she can’t dance now or even climb the stairs.

Pete said: “Let’s hope there is life after (this living) death.”

• The public meeting is for anyone who wants to know more about surgical mesh implants, which are used to support the uterus or other organs, like the bladder, that are prolapsed (fall out of place).

