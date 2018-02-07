Spalding pub couple join mesh fight at House of Lords

Spalding anti-mesh implant campaigners Pete and Steph Williams go the House of Lords on Tuesday to witness a key question asked about why the device is used in Britain when New Zealand imposed a ban.

Steph has been in agony since a mesh-op last June for a prolapsed uterus and has just undergone an exploratory procedure at University College Hospital London.

She was assessed for removal of the device and a hysterectomy.

On Tuesday Steph was reeling from a shattering blow that her follow-up appointment would be on June 11 rather than this month, as expected.

But there was better news later that day as Steph was told to expect her appointment within four weeks.

Steph and husband Pete, who run the Punchbowl pub, still don’t know the extent of the surgery Steph needs – and which experts will be involved – because mesh invades different organs.

Pete says: “It’s literally like taking chicken wire out of concrete.”

The couple belong to journalist Kath Sansom’s Sling the Mesh campaign, and have just hosted a meeting at their Punchbowl pub for local sufferers.

Pete said around 20 attended, including some who learned about the campaign from reading the Free Press and Spalding Guardian, which means they now benefit from the support network.

On Tuesday Pete and Steph will be met by MP John Hayes before going to the Lords.

Previously ...

‘This operation left me in agony’ says Spalding woman Steph

Mesh op campaigner in Spalding on Saturday to help those in living hell

Ladies in Spalding back calls to ‘Sling the Mesh’