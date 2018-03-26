Spalding people invited to join Walks of Witness and open air service on Good Friday

There will be two Walks of Witness in Spalding on Good Friday (March 30) and they will converge for an open air service in Hall Place.

Organisers Churches Together in Spalding and District are inviting the public to join the Good Friday processions by starting out from either St Thomas’s Road Methodist Church or the Spalding Parish Church of St Mary and St Nicolas.

Both processions begin at 10am and, if the weather is fine, the open air service will start at 10.30am.

Refreshments will be served afterwards at Spalding United Reformed Church in Pinchbeck Road.

If the weather is too wet for an open air service, the proceedings will be moved indoors to Spalding United Reformed Church.