Spalding Paras drop into Morrison’s at Pinchbeck

Spalding branch of The Parachute Regimental Association will hold a bucket collection at Morrison’s supermarket in Pinchbeck on Friday.

Branch chairman Major David Allmond said it is hoped D-Day veterans will be there and that there will be a small display.

The collection will run from 9am to 5pm.

