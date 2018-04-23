Spalding Paras drop into Morrison’s at Pinchbeck

Spalding branch of The Parachute Regimental Association will hold a bucket collection at Morrison’s supermarket in Pinchbeck on Friday.
Branch chairman Major David Allmond said it is hoped D-Day veterans will be there and that there will be a small display.
The collection will run from 9am to 5pm.
