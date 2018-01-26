Spalding night at the races is a Ryder winner

Have your say

More than £4,400 has been donated to Peterborough’s Sue Ryder Thorpe Hall Hospice thanks to a night at the races and some little chicks.

The race night at Spalding Golf Club made £3,305, which includes £2,000 in sponsorship given to long-time fundraiser Don Wright by his “old farmer friends”.

Don’s wife, June, and three of her pals have spent a year knitting tiny chicks, selling them at £1 a time through local businesses, and sales have totalled £1,151.

Nearly 100 people supported the race night, tucking into a buffet before studying race cards for a flutter on the horses.

Don said: “It was a fantastic night, everybody really enjoyed it – the food and everything was good at the golf club, it always is.

“We’re very grateful to the sponsors and everyone who supported the night.”

Nifty-knitters made chicks of different colours for celebrations, yellow for Easter, orange for Halloween and red for Christmas, and to highlight particular cancers, mauve for pancreatic and blue for prostate.

Fundraising continues with a craft fair from 10am-4pm on Saturday, March 10 at Spalding’s Broad Street Methodist Church and a fashion show starting at 7pm on Wednesday, April 25 at Baytree Garden Centre.

• See more pictures from the race night in Tuesday’s Lincolnshire Free Press.

Previously ...

Spalding race night raises thousands for hospice

Halloween fun day for charity at Spalding museum

From our website ...

New store opens next Friday at Springfields