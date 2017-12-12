Spalding Mencap Gateway Club members celebrate 45 happy years

Spalding Mencap Gateway Club celebrated its 45th birthday with a party for 50-60 members and guests at Broad Street Methodist Church.

Among those partying the night away were two of the founders and life-long stalwarts, Maurice and Vera Chappell, both 89.

Maurice (pictured front, third from right) said when the club was founded, there was very little statutory provision for people with learning disabilities.

He said: “It was mainly done by volunteers and Mencap were quite strong in those days for providing care.

“In the beginning, when we were looking for premises, we were offered the schoolroom at Broad Street Methodist Church and we have been there now for 45 years.

“They have been extremely good to us, I would like to emphasise that, because they have never charged us a penny in all that long time. “We have been very lucky with the people we have had support us over the years.”

Among other founders, and volunteers from the early days, are Jane Marriott, Wendy and David Houghton and Sue Waters.

Photo: SG171117-142TW

