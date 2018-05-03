Spalding man assaulted wife in pub

A Spalding man, ‘fuelled by alcohol’, tried to drag his wife out of a pub to ‘continue an argument’ that had started at home, magistrates heard.

John McDonagh (28), of Highgrove Court, admitted assaulting his wife Lisa by beating at the Draymans Arms in Spalding on April 1.

Dan Pietryka, prosecuting, told Boston Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday that an argument had started between the two at home at around 7.30pm and then continued later in the Draymans Arms, when he grabbed hold of her clothing and dragged her across the bar area before dropping her on the floor, telling her to go outside.

He said police were called and it was clear McDonagh’s actions had been fuelled by alcohol but he denied losing his temper and said he ‘wanted to get her out of the pub’.

Mitigating, Lloyd Edwards said the couple had a ten year relationship which had been ‘mostly happy’.

He said McDonagh was bi-polar and found that there were periods of time when he drank.

He said that on this day he had followed her to the pub after an argument at home as he wanted to continue the argument and he tried to pull her out of the pub but she fell over.

Mr Edwards said McDonagh then let go of her as he was, and remained, ‘horrified’.

He said McDonagh was ‘clearly remorseful’ and had stopped drinking as he wanted to ‘make things up with his wife’.

The magistrates fined McDonagh £40 and ordered him to pay £115 in costs and charges.